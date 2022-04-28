Advertisement

‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden to leave CBS late-night show

Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27,...
Julia Carey, left, and James Corden arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one

Latest News

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Video from a gas station video shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and...
Gas station video shows a woman smashing cars and other objects
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls