Advertisement

Gooding volleyball player signs with Dawson

A multi-sport athlete from Gooding has decided to play college volleyball at Dawson Community College.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:21 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A multi-sport athlete from Gooding High School is taking her talents to Montana.

Reece Fleming signed with the Dawson Community College volleyball program.

A member of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, the Buccaneers compete in the NJCAA at the Division II level.

Dawson is a small school, located in Glendive, with an enrollment of about 400.

Fleming says all the freshmen volleyball players are returning for next season, which is reflective of her new coach, Dina Fritz.

“She likes competition and I like that too, so it kind of comes down to who does better in that practice in that week, who earns that spot, so I feel like it will be good to maybe sometimes earn that spot and maybe not because failure is good too,” Fleming said.

All three of her siblings have played collegiate sports.

Fleming has played basketball and softball throughout the course of her high school career.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho hosted Community Christian in a Scenic West Athletic Conference...
CSI Baseball routs Community Christian to begin last homestand
CSI run-rules CCC
Canyon Ridge's Jordan and Logan Roberts are bound for Linfield University to play basketball...
Canyon Ridge twins sign with Linfield University
HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)
Thursday’s high school roundup
Softball equipment
Wednesday’s high school roundup