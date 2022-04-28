Gooding volleyball player signs with Dawson

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A multi-sport athlete from Gooding High School is taking her talents to Montana.

Reece Fleming signed with the Dawson Community College volleyball program.

A member of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, the Buccaneers compete in the NJCAA at the Division II level.

Dawson is a small school, located in Glendive, with an enrollment of about 400.

Fleming says all the freshmen volleyball players are returning for next season, which is reflective of her new coach, Dina Fritz.

“She likes competition and I like that too, so it kind of comes down to who does better in that practice in that week, who earns that spot, so I feel like it will be good to maybe sometimes earn that spot and maybe not because failure is good too,” Fleming said.

All three of her siblings have played collegiate sports.

Fleming has played basketball and softball throughout the course of her high school career.

