Idaho Board of Education approves millions in renovation costs to Holt Arena

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Board of Education approved nearly $10 million in renovation costs at Idaho State University’s (ISU) Holt Arena Thursday.

The request from the university came after there was a discovery of seismic code issues on both sides of the multipurpose arena.

The fix would come over two years, as the arena is being remodeled on the north side now, and on the south side next year.

After unanimous approval from the State Board Thursday, close to $9.8 million will come from the institution’s reserve funds.

“The university has sufficient reserves to cover this without putting us in any danger of spending too deep in our reserves,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. “In fact, even if we only used reserves and spent it all on reserves, our reserves would still remain $30 million above the board required minimum.”

The funds will mostly go to steel bracing for the arena, with some going to ceiling and translucent panels.

Idaho State does plan to replace the reserve money used with already planned bond financing.

