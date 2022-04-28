Advertisement

Idaho Board of Education approves millions in renovation costs to Holt Arena

The funds will mostly go to steel bracing for the arena
The funds will mostly go to steel bracing for the arena
The funds will mostly go to steel bracing for the arena(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Board of Education approved nearly $10 million in renovation costs at Idaho State University’s (ISU) Holt Arena Thursday.

The request from the university came after there was a discovery of seismic code issues on both sides of the multipurpose arena.

The fix would come over two years, as the arena is being remodeled on the north side now, and on the south side next year.

After unanimous approval from the State Board Thursday, close to $9.8 million will come from the institution’s reserve funds.

“The university has sufficient reserves to cover this without putting us in any danger of spending too deep in our reserves,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. “In fact, even if we only used reserves and spent it all on reserves, our reserves would still remain $30 million above the board required minimum.”

The funds will mostly go to steel bracing for the arena, with some going to ceiling and translucent panels.

Idaho State does plan to replace the reserve money used with already planned bond financing.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one

Latest News

Twin Falls splits softball doubleheader with Mountain Home; prep roundup
Twin Falls splits softball doubleheader with Mountain Home; prep roundup
The Golden Eagles will play their last home game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m.
CSI cruises to two wins Friday, looks for series sweep against Community Christian Saturday
Twin Falls earns top seed in conference tournament
Twin Falls splits softball doubleheader with Mountain Home; prep roundup
The Golden Eagles will play their last home game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m.
CSI cruises to two wins Friday, looks for series sweep against Community Christian Saturday
Relief pitcher Damon Jones is a 2013 graduate of Twin Falls High School.
Twin Falls High School graduate fresh off best MLB outing