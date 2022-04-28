It may be wise to stock up on summer recreation supplies before Memorial Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite the constantly changing weather of spring in Idaho, consistent warmer temperatures are just around the corner.

And with this warmth comes more outdoor recreation in the Gem State.

Due to pandemic-created supply chain issues, the last two summers have seen shortages in things like kayaks or life vests.

Ready Starr with Sportsman’s Warehouse in Twin Falls says they haven’t dealt with too many issues this spring.

However, he doesn’t know what summer could bring. Wherever someone gets their recreation supplies, he recommends being proactive.

“I’d say come in right now before prices get too much higher, I mean things are gradually getting higher in prices as well just all the way around, So now is the time, don’t wait until Memorial Day weekend,” Starr said.

The avid outdoorsman reminds people who are heading out to recreate to know the conditions.

Early in the season, it’s important to stay on well-manicured roads, and when on the water to be wary of the wind.

