Judge denies request to bring jury from Ada County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce has denied a request to bring a jury from Ada County in the Daybell case.

It was one of two rulings made on Thursday. The other was a motion filed back in March by Daybell’s attorney to have the charges against him dropped.

Daybell’s attorney had originally wanted those jurors to be moved from Ada County to Fremont County for the trial slated to begin in early 2023.

The ruling means the Daybell trial will be held in Ada County.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.