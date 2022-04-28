Advertisement

Judge denies request to bring jury from Ada County

The ruling means the Daybell trial will be held in Ada County
The rulings were made by Judge Steven Boyce
The rulings were made by Judge Steven Boyce(Fremont County Sheriff's Office/KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Judge Steven Boyce has denied a request to bring a jury from Ada County in the Daybell case.

It was one of two rulings made on Thursday. The other was a motion filed back in March by Daybell’s attorney to have the charges against him dropped.

Daybell’s attorney had originally wanted those jurors to be moved from Ada County to Fremont County for the trial slated to begin in early 2023.

The ruling means the Daybell trial will be held in Ada County.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one

Latest News

Law Enforcement Center
Staffing shortages impact Mini-Cassia jail
Friday evening's online weather update {4/29/2022}
Officials say non-perishable foods, like canned foods, are the best foods for emergencies.
Twin Falls recommends certain kinds of food in emergencies
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County
IDFG has released the May stocking schedule for rainbow trout
Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May