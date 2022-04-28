Advertisement

Kimberly’s Bair picks up offer from BYU

Owens and Bair connect in Kimberly’s prolific offense
Owens and Bair connect in Kimberly's prolific offense
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:59 AM MDT
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eastern Idaho might have Kenyon Sadiq, the top Idaho prospect from the Class of 2023, but the Magic Valley has Gatlin Bair, the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2024.

BYU offered the Kimberly sophomore wide receiver on Tuesday.

He hasn’t visited the program, but the Cougars passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake did spend some time with Bair and Bulldogs coach Rich Bishop.

“BYU I think would be a pretty good option. I like Coach Sitake and I’m gonna try to go down there this summer and meet some more of the coaches and get a feel for what BYU has to offer,” Bair explained.

This marks his third P5 offer, the others being Utah and Washington State. He was also offered by Boise State, Idaho State and Utah State earlier this month.

