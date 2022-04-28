Kimberly’s Bair picks up offer from BYU

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eastern Idaho might have Kenyon Sadiq, the top Idaho prospect from the Class of 2023, but the Magic Valley has Gatlin Bair, the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2024.

BYU offered the Kimberly sophomore wide receiver on Tuesday.

He hasn’t visited the program, but the Cougars passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake did spend some time with Bair and Bulldogs coach Rich Bishop.

“BYU I think would be a pretty good option. I like Coach Sitake and I’m gonna try to go down there this summer and meet some more of the coaches and get a feel for what BYU has to offer,” Bair explained.

This marks his third P5 offer, the others being Utah and Washington State. He was also offered by Boise State, Idaho State and Utah State earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.