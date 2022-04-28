A look at the state candidates prior to the May 17 primary elections

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will be holding its primary elections all across the state on May 17. Among the offices up for election include Governor, Lt. Governor, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Given the length of the article, readers are advised to hit shift or control F7 and search for a candidate you would like to read about.

The race for Governor:

BRAD LITTLE:

Brad Little announced his bid to be reelected Governor of Idaho just before the March deadline to file as a candidate. Little assumed the office in 2019 after a 10-year stint as the Gem State’s Lieutenant Governor.

JANICE MCGEACHIN:

Aside from Little on the GOP ballot is current Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. The 43rd Lieutenant Governor of Idaho has made headlines for months now in the state, most recently for delivering a speech to the America First Political Action Conference in February. McGeachin has also scored the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Prior to that, McGeachin made waves nationally when she issued executive orders banning vaccine mandates and deploying the Idaho National Guard to the U.S. Mexico border while Little was out of office.

AMMON BUNDY:

Another prominent candidate for the office will be independent Ammon Bundy. Bundy first gained national prominence over a standoff with federal agents in 2014.

More recently, Bundy was sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt of court for a 2020 trespassing conviction. On his campaign website, Bundy says he is tired of Idahoans freedoms being stripped and the corruption he says is present with the state’s politics. To read more about Bundy and why he chose to run for governor, click here.

The other GOP candidates for governor are:

Steven Bradshaw

Ben Cannady

Ed Humphreys. KMVT did a profile on Humphreys when he visited Twin Falls in January

Ashley Jackson

Lisa Marie

Cody Usabel

On the Democratic side of the ticket are Stephen Heidt and write-in candidate Shelby Rognstad. Rognstad currently serves as the mayor of Sandpoint, Idaho. Heidt describes himself as a lifelong educator and says he will pursue full funding of all education in Idaho.

The race for U.S. Senate:

Only one of Idaho’s two U.S. Senators are up for reelection in this current election cycle. GOP Senator Jim Risch’s current term does not end until 2027.

Leading the pack in the GOP is Mike Crapo. Crapo has served in his current role since 1999. He has pushed for a “rational immigration policy” while saying the United States is a nation of immigrants.

He has been an advocate of strong border enforcement while advocating for a “sensible guest worker program.”

On guns, Crapo calls himself a “strong supporter” of the Second Amendment. To read more about Crapo’s positions on key issues, click here.

There are four other candidates for Crapo’s seat in the GOP. They are Brenda Bourn, Natalie Fleming, Scott Trotter, and Ramont Turnbull.

TURNBULL:

Turnbull believes in lowering taxes, fiscal responsibility, family, and is a supporter of the Second Amendment. To read more about his beliefs, click here.

FLEMING:

Fleming is an advocate of what she calls a “family-focused free market economy”, and that families should take priority over corporations. Fleming also describes herself as “absolutely pro-life”, vaccine choice and pro Second Amendment. To read more about her beliefs, click here.

BOURN:

Bourn says she is running to restore medical freedom by preventing government interference and other restrictions, defend our borders, and empower educational freedom by empowering parents to take the lead in their child’s education. To read more about Bourn and her views on important issues, click here.

On the Democratic side of things, the Senate candidates are Ben Pursley and David Roth.

PURSLEY:

Pursley says he is running for office with the intention of unifying the country’s political divides and says he wants to protect the state of Idaho. He aims to create an education system that benefits future generations and promote greater voting access in Idaho. You can read more on his campaign website.

ROTH:

On his campaign website, Roth says he wants to address the “root causes” of Idaho’s drug problem, but does not elaborate on what that means. On education, Roth called for more coordinated efforts to encourage states to to increase investments in education. To read all of Roth’s positions on key issues, click here.

Other candidates outside of the two main parties are Ray Writz, Carta Reale Sierra, and Scott Cleveland.

Idaho candidates for the U.S. House:

The GOP candidate for District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives is Russ Fulcher. Fulcher is the incumbent, having assumed office in 2019.

On his campaign website, Fulcher says the security of the U.S. border has been neglected for far too long and touted “common sense reforms to our immigration system.”

He says he supported 400 new miles of border wall being constructed.

The Democratic candidate for District 1 is Kaylee Peterson. She calls the government divided and dysfunctional, and that her opponent, Russ Fulcher, is an extremist who is out of touch with most Idahoans. You can read more about her candidacy and positions on her website.

The race for District 2 is more crowded. There are five GOP candidates and one Democratic candidate.

On the GOP side, Michael K. Simpson is the incumbent challenged by Flint Christensen, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, Chris Porter, and Bryan Smith.

SIMPSON:

On immigration, Simpson calls himself a long supporter of legal immigration while saying the country’s history with immigration is overshadowed by illegal immigration. To read about all of Simpson’s positions on key issues, click here.

CHRISTENSEN:

Christensen describes himself as a conservative with libertarian leaning values.

He says he wants to:

Repeal the 16th and 17th Amendments

Balance the budget

Install term limits

SMITH:

Smith says he is a supporter of former President Trump’s America first agenda. He is also in favor of securing the U.S.’s southern border by restarting construction on the border wall first introduced by Trump.

He is also a proponent of greater election security amid widespread allegations of election fraud in Idaho and across the nation. One of the ways he wants to do so is by implementing voter ID laws. You can read more about his agenda on his website.

On the Democratic side, Wendy Norman will represent the party in District 2.

The Race for Lieutenant Governor:

There are three GOP candidates running for the office. Scott Bedke is a Twin Falls native who resides in Oakley, Idaho. He is an advocate of reducing regulation and lowering taxes and has been an advocate of the police.

Bedke has earned a number of endorsements from various organizations around Idaho in the run-up to the election including the NRA, Governor Brad Little, and the Idaho Fraternal of Police.

To read about all of Bedke’s positions on important issues, click here.

Priscilla Giddings is another competitor of Bedke’s. Giddings, from White Bird, says on her website that she is opposed to mask and vaccine mandates. She also wants to repeal the grocery tax, and bills herself as a vehement opponent of critical race theory.

The final GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor is Daniel Gasiorowski.

On the Democratic ticket for Lieutenant Governor is Terri Pickens Manweiler. She wants better funding for education in Idaho, higher teacher salaries, and funding for rural school districts.

You can read all of her policy positions on her website.

There are four candidates running for Secretary of State in Idaho:

Phil McGrane flaunts himself as an election expert, and says he is partially running to protect election security in Idaho. He says he also seeks to invest in children’s education through the Idaho Education Endowment.

He was endorsed by Idaho Senator Jim Risch for the position.

You can read more about him here.

Mary Souza and Dorothy Moon are the two other GOP candidates for the position.

Souza describes herself as pro-life, pro-second amendment, and pro-school choice. On her website, she flaunts her record of protecting electoral integrity, such as sponsoring a bill that prohibited colleges from giving incentives to influence a student’s vote.

You can read more about Souza on her website.

Moon assumed office in 2016. She also touts election security as a priority for her office, urging the need to purge voter bases of inactive voters among other election integrity concerns. On her website, she also urges the need for state involvement in the management of Idaho lands to protect Idaho’s lands.

You can read more about her positions on her website.

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

There are four candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in the state of Idaho.

The incumbent is Sherri Ybarra. Ybarra voted in the last legislative session to replace Common Core standards in Idaho. She also introduced House Bill 655 to require screening for dyslexia in young students, as well as providing a dyslexia coordinator.

The second GOP candidate in the race is Branden Durst. Durst says his goals are to end the Common Core educational standard, and ending the teaching of critical race theory.

You can read more about his positions here on his website.

Debbie Critchfield is a name familiar to many southern Idahoans, having served as a board member for the Cassia County School District for 10 years. She said she will eliminate critical race theory from Idaho classrooms, urge school choice, and push for a finance class to become mandatory in Idaho among other policy priorities.

You can read about more about her positions on her website.

Terry Gilbert serves as the sole Democratic candidate for this position.

Gilbert recently announced his support for a $300 million initiative for Idaho schools .

