The Magic Valley is starting to see more overnight visitors, official says

After a record year in 2021, things are already trending well for tourism in 2022
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the population grows in the Magic Valley, so do the amount of tourists making stops in southern Idaho.

Carol Logan and Janet Jorgensen are sisters-in-law from Montana. They made a stop Wednesday in Twin Falls on their way to California.

Carol keeps coming back for the beautiful scenery, and more people like Janet are discovering Southern Idaho for the first time

“People really enjoy the outdoor recreation we have to offer,” said Melissa Barry, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism.

After a record year in 2021, things are already trending well for tourism in 2022.

Among AAA Idaho/Oregon members, Twin Falls ranks as the 11th most popular place to book hotels since March 1.

Barry says more people are starting to see the Magic Valley as an overnight stay, compared to a day trip.

“An overnight visitor has a tendency to spend two times even three times more money than a daytime visitor,” said Barry.

But what businesses are benefitting from this change in spending? Barry says lodging, restaurants and outdoor recreation. Having a local twist helps.

“Locally made craft products like Perrine Man Press, they see a really good pick up. Same thing with the visitor’s center, those are really great places,” Barry said.

Barry says her organization tries to schedule events at night in order to entice more people to stay over night and spend money.

