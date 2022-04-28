Advertisement

Micron Technology facing patent infringement lawsuit

Micron didn’t immediately respond to an emailed inquiry from The Associated Press on Thursday
Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company
Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company(MGN)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The patent cited in the lawsuit involves a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance.

Bell Semiconductor, shortened to Bell Semic in the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial, unspecified damages and an order from the court barring Micron from using the process.

“Bell Semic is entitled to recover from Micron all damages that Bell Semic has sustained as a result of Micron’s infringement of the ʼ259 patent, including without limitation and/or not less than a reasonable royalty,” the lawsuit states.

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers and the nation’s second-largest semiconductor maker, with product development sites in five other states and eight countries. The company in December announced plans to build a 500-worker memory design center in Georgia.

Micron didn’t immediately respond to an emailed inquiry from The Associated Press on Thursday sent to the company’s corporate communications department.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Officials say non-perishable foods, like canned foods, are the best foods for emergencies.
Twin Falls recommends certain kinds of food in emergencies
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County
IDFG has released the May stocking schedule for rainbow trout
Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May
The state's drought problems persist
Emergency drought declaration declared for 34 Idaho counties
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern