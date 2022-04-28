Micron Technology facing patent infringement lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The patent cited in the lawsuit involves a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance.

Bell Semiconductor, shortened to Bell Semic in the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial, unspecified damages and an order from the court barring Micron from using the process.

“Bell Semic is entitled to recover from Micron all damages that Bell Semic has sustained as a result of Micron’s infringement of the ʼ259 patent, including without limitation and/or not less than a reasonable royalty,” the lawsuit states.

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers and the nation’s second-largest semiconductor maker, with product development sites in five other states and eight countries. The company in December announced plans to build a 500-worker memory design center in Georgia.

Micron didn’t immediately respond to an emailed inquiry from The Associated Press on Thursday sent to the company’s corporate communications department.

