Advertisement

Murtaugh football players sign with Lewis-Clark Valley

Loggers coach John Hostetter visits Murtaugh.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:34 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Murtaugh football players are taking their talents up north.

Lineman Malakai Brune and running back Cesar Aburto signed with Lewis-Clark Valley College.

All Loggers players are full-time students at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, but there are no Division III programs in the state of Idaho. So, according to its Facebook page, LC Valley provides Idaho student-athletes with the opportunity to play college football against Division III opponents.

While Brune entertained other offers, he was sold on Aburto’s commitment to Lewis-Clark.

“I wasn’t really going to play football at the next level until I was able to play with Cesar, I think having a person with me just means a lot more, it’s going to help me transition into college, having a roommate I know will help me a lot,” Brune explained.

“He’s going to be protecting me on the line and at high school, everything. He’s like my bodyguard, big o bodyguard. I’m kind of a little shorter,” Aburto chuckled.

Loggers head coach John Hostetter attended today’s signing, meeting with the players’ families and other students.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho hosted Community Christian in a Scenic West Athletic Conference...
CSI Baseball routs Community Christian to begin last homestand
CSI run-rules CCC
Canyon Ridge's Jordan and Logan Roberts are bound for Linfield University to play basketball...
Canyon Ridge twins sign with Linfield University
HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)
Thursday’s high school roundup
Softball equipment
Wednesday’s high school roundup