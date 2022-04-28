Murtaugh football players sign with Lewis-Clark Valley

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Murtaugh football players are taking their talents up north.

Lineman Malakai Brune and running back Cesar Aburto signed with Lewis-Clark Valley College.

All Loggers players are full-time students at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, but there are no Division III programs in the state of Idaho. So, according to its Facebook page, LC Valley provides Idaho student-athletes with the opportunity to play college football against Division III opponents.

While Brune entertained other offers, he was sold on Aburto’s commitment to Lewis-Clark.

“I wasn’t really going to play football at the next level until I was able to play with Cesar, I think having a person with me just means a lot more, it’s going to help me transition into college, having a roommate I know will help me a lot,” Brune explained.

“He’s going to be protecting me on the line and at high school, everything. He’s like my bodyguard, big o bodyguard. I’m kind of a little shorter,” Aburto chuckled.

Loggers head coach John Hostetter attended today’s signing, meeting with the players’ families and other students.

