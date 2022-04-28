Twin Falls cheerleaders sign with CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Twin Falls High School cheerleaders signed with the College of Southern Idaho.

Addie Frawley and Aila Masic will join the Golden Eagles in the fall.

CSI cheer coach Reylene Abbott attended the signing and assured the girls that they will return to nationals next year.

Being pushed and challenged are what Frawley and Masic are looking forward to as they enter this next chapter.

“Even if I don’t make mat which is something in the back of every cheerleader’s mind, I am still looking forward to the team as a whole, just getting there, that is the most exciting thing is seeing your name somewhere so big,” Masic said.

“I am really excited to cheer with a big team this year,” Frawley added. “The last time I was on a really big team too, and I can excited to take it to the next level too, see the difference between high school and collegiate cheer. And just continue on with what I love to do.”

Here’s what Abbott had to say about the girls, “they both have a lot of heart and love for this sport which initially drew the coaching staff to them.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.