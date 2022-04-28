Advertisement

Twin Falls cheerleaders sign with CSI

CSI cheer coach Reylene Abbott attended the signing and assured the team that they will return to nationals next year.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Twin Falls High School cheerleaders signed with the College of Southern Idaho.

Addie Frawley and Aila Masic will join the Golden Eagles in the fall.

CSI cheer coach Reylene Abbott attended the signing and assured the girls that they will return to nationals next year.

Being pushed and challenged are what Frawley and Masic are looking forward to as they enter this next chapter.

“Even if I don’t make mat which is something in the back of every cheerleader’s mind, I am still looking forward to the team as a whole, just getting there, that is the most exciting thing is seeing your name somewhere so big,” Masic said.

“I am really excited to cheer with a big team this year,” Frawley added. “The last time I was on a really big team too, and I can excited to take it to the next level too, see the difference between high school and collegiate cheer. And just continue on with what I love to do.”

Here’s what Abbott had to say about the girls, “they both have a lot of heart and love for this sport which initially drew the coaching staff to them.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho hosted Community Christian in a Scenic West Athletic Conference...
CSI Baseball routs Community Christian to begin last homestand
CSI run-rules CCC
Canyon Ridge's Jordan and Logan Roberts are bound for Linfield University to play basketball...
Canyon Ridge twins sign with Linfield University
HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)
Thursday’s high school roundup
Softball equipment
Wednesday’s high school roundup