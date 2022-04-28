Advertisement

Twin Falls wrestler signs with Ottawa University

Twin Falls High School’s Clancy Mummert is taking his talents to Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:24 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School’s Clancy Mummert is taking his talents to Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas.

Mummert placed third at the 4A state wrestling championships this year in the 120 pound division. He began wrestling in the fifth grade and the sport didn’t come easy to him.

He grew up in Wyoming, attended Laramie High School freshman year, before transferring to Twin Falls.

He’s just dedicated himself ever since.

“Definitely took a lot out of me, I remember probably for the last three years since I’ve been in high school here, every day after practice I would fall asleep as soon as I got home,” Mummert said. “Even after all that and keeping my grades up and everything, I think have gotten so much more out of it than I could have ever put in.”

Mummert also considered attending the Frontier School of the Bible in Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho hosted Community Christian in a Scenic West Athletic Conference...
CSI Baseball routs Community Christian to begin last homestand
CSI run-rules CCC
Canyon Ridge's Jordan and Logan Roberts are bound for Linfield University to play basketball...
Canyon Ridge twins sign with Linfield University
HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)
Thursday’s high school roundup
Softball equipment
Wednesday’s high school roundup