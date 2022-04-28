Twin Falls wrestler signs with Ottawa University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School’s Clancy Mummert is taking his talents to Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas.

Mummert placed third at the 4A state wrestling championships this year in the 120 pound division. He began wrestling in the fifth grade and the sport didn’t come easy to him.

He grew up in Wyoming, attended Laramie High School freshman year, before transferring to Twin Falls.

He’s just dedicated himself ever since.

“Definitely took a lot out of me, I remember probably for the last three years since I’ve been in high school here, every day after practice I would fall asleep as soon as I got home,” Mummert said. “Even after all that and keeping my grades up and everything, I think have gotten so much more out of it than I could have ever put in.”

Mummert also considered attending the Frontier School of the Bible in Wyoming.

