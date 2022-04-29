Barnes Hall, Oma

Advertisement

By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM MDT
NIOTA, TN—Oma Barnes Hall, 100, passed away on April 24, 2022, at Harmony Place in Twin Falls.

She was born at Niota, Tennessee, on March 9, 1922, the daughter of Tom P. and Ethel Barnes.  She came to Idaho on the train when she was 3 years old.  She attended schools in Jerome, Pleasant Plains, Lincoln, and Jerome High School.

Oma married Delbert Hall on March 9, 1941.  They farmed and raised cattle and horses.

She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and camping with her family and friends. Her family and friends were very important to her.

Oma worked as a rural mail carrier on R 3 & 4 in Jerome.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jerome for 78 years and attended Thursday morning Bible Study.

She is preceded in death by her husband Delbert Hall, daughter Janet Stanley and her son-in-law Rex Jones, and her brothers Harriman, Bill, and Hershel (Bud) Barnes.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Jones of Wendell, son Terry (Karla) Hall of Buhl, son-in-law Ed Starkey, son Ronald (Christine) Weeks of Caldwell, brother Harold (Judy) Barnes of Idaho Falls, Grandchildren; Reggi Colby of Jerome, Prona and Mike Sobtka of Jerome, Stef and James Outhaw of Clarksville TN, Hali and Monte Briggs of Dallas GA, Kristen Starley of Corvallis OR, JJ Starkey of San Fransisco CA, Shelley Weeks of Caldwell, and Mark Weeks of Caldwell, Great-Grandchildren; Jace Petersen, Casey Gibson, Brody Gibson, Kanyon Scantlon, Trey Outhaw, Tariq Outhaw, Indy Outhaw, Jesse Harbison, and Ash Harbison, and Great-Great-granddaughter Ayla Outhaw.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Jerome Cemetery.  A viewing for family and friends will be held at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jerome.

