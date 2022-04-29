Emergency drought declaration declared for 34 Idaho counties

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued an emergency drought declaration for all 34 counties in Southern Idaho.

The declaration was approved by the Governor on Friday and is effective immediately.

It will also allow for temporary water rights changes to be implemented for the remainder of the year and may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance.

The counties are all classified as having moderate to severe drought, with most of those counties being in severe drought.

Those counties are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions and low water supply. The total cumulative snow water equivalent levels in these basins as of April 1 ranged from 50-78% of median.

April to September forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River ranged between 25 and 75% of median.

Beginning April 1, water storage in most reservoirs in southern Idaho were between 20 to 65% of capacity, meaning there is an increased chance that many reservoirs will not fill.

