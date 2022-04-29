Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: How walking can change your heath

They also say there are numerous benefits for both the muscular and skeletal systems
St. Luke's says walking has numerous health benefits
St. Luke's says walking has numerous health benefits
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley wants to remind everyone of the numerous benefits of walking, and that’s the topic of this weeks Fit and Well Idaho report.

Physicians say that walking has numerous benefits, including lowering high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and relieving stress.

They also say there are numerous benefits for both the muscular and skeletal systems, including retaining muscle mass, and strengthening bones.

“You don’t have to go and hike 20 miles to get the benefits, even walking 30 minutes a day, you can start to see the benefits on your health,” said Lauren Nesbit, a second-year resident physician with St. Luke’s.

They also recommend wearing comfortable shoes, such as walking shoes or tennis shoes to see the best benefits.

