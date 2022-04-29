Furry Friday: Ritz

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Ritz.

Ritz is a four to five year old boxer mix with all the energy in the world.

Debbie Blackwood with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says Ritz is an absolute delight to walk, and that he always manages to maintain a good speed and pace, making him her favorite walking companion.

He is, however, a “tad anxious”, which any prospective owner should keep in mind when wanting to adopt him.

Blackwood says Ritz would do better if he had a dog in the house that he could get along, which she says shouldn’t be much of a challenge since he seems to get along with all the dogs in the shelter.

She also says he will get along with cats just fine.

His adoption fees are also covered by Wills Toyota, so any interested owner can get him courtesy of the dealership.

If you are interested in adopting Ritz, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or give them a call at (208)-736-2299.

