Idaho Fish and Game to lead instructor-led education classes in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be leading instructor-led education classes in Jerome in May.

The instructor-led hunter education classes will be held from May 6 to May 7. The classes are required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975.

The course is a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license, and students must be at least 9-years-old to take a hunter education class.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education classes will also be held a week later on May 14 and May 15.

The combo class is designed for students 9-years-old or older who are new to hunting.

Bowhunters nine and older must have a valid hunting license and show proof of having completed an education course before being eligible to purchase an archery permit.

To sign up for the classes, click here.

