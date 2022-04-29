Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game to lead instructor-led education classes in Jerome

The classes will be held in May
Bowhunting(KFYR)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be leading instructor-led education classes in Jerome in May.

The instructor-led hunter education classes will be held from May 6 to May 7. The classes are required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975.

The course is a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license, and students must be at least 9-years-old to take a hunter education class.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education classes will also be held a week later on May 14 and May 15.

The combo class is designed for students 9-years-old or older who are new to hunting.

Bowhunters nine and older must have a valid hunting license and show proof of having completed an education course before being eligible to purchase an archery permit.

To sign up for the classes, click here.

