Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

ROGERSON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Driving south on Highway 93, you may notice some construction on the side of the road.

The project is Jackpot Solar, a new solar panel farm hoping to generate a fair amount of clean electricity.

“It’s a 120-megawatt facility, utility-scale solar and it’ll be operational, (its) planned operation is at the end of this year,” said Idaho Power COO Adam Richins.

The facility is being constructed just to the south of Rogerson, covering both sides of the road. As of now, its slated to be just over 950 acres of land.

“It’s the largest utility-scale solar project in Idaho, and it really helps us move a step closer to our goals,” said Richins.

Idaho Power’s goal is to be 100% clean by 2045, using multiple sources of clean energy.

“Large hydro fleet. Certainly wind is an option as well. Solar is too, and to put it all together, we’re going to use a fair amount of battery storage,” Richins said.

But what will be the cost to the consumer? I asked Idaho Power who said due to the cost of the land, rates should remain unaffected.

“The price again was among the lowest in the nation, and certainly it was something that was good for customers,” said Richins.

With the economy slowing down over the last couple of years, numerous places have seen impacts. However, county commissioners say this project has the potential to turn things around for both Hollister and Rogerson.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us here in Twin Falls County, and for those that are living in Rogerson and Hollister, to have an influx of business which is going to be helpful for them, it’s going to help all of us throughout the county so we’re grateful to have this project here,” said Twin Falls County commissioner Brent Reinke.

The big boom from this project is expected to be jobs. Idaho Power says 200 individuals will be working on this project at its peak.

