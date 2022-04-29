National Weather Service pushes back growing season
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service has pushed back the start of the growing season until May 10.
The announcement was made due to cooler than normal conditions that have continued through the month of April, according to the NWS.
There will be no frost or freeze products issued issued for these areas until May 10:
- Shoshone/Lava Beds
- Arco/Mud Lake Desert
- Upper Snake River Plain
- Lower Snake River Plain
- Eastern Magic Valley
Should conditions warrant, the NWS will resume the issuance of frost or freeze products will continue after May 10.
