National Weather Service pushes back growing season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service has pushed back the start of the growing season until May 10.

The announcement was made due to cooler than normal conditions that have continued through the month of April, according to the NWS.

There will be no frost or freeze products issued issued for these areas until May 10:

Shoshone/Lava Beds

Arco/Mud Lake Desert

Upper Snake River Plain

Lower Snake River Plain

Eastern Magic Valley

Should conditions warrant, the NWS will resume the issuance of frost or freeze products will continue after May 10.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.