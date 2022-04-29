Advertisement

National Weather Service pushes back growing season

The beginning of the growing season will be pushed back until May 10
The beginning of the growing season will be pushed back until May 10(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service has pushed back the start of the growing season until May 10.

The announcement was made due to cooler than normal conditions that have continued through the month of April, according to the NWS.

There will be no frost or freeze products issued issued for these areas until May 10:

  • Shoshone/Lava Beds
  • Arco/Mud Lake Desert
  • Upper Snake River Plain
  • Lower Snake River Plain
  • Eastern Magic Valley

Should conditions warrant, the NWS will resume the issuance of frost or freeze products will continue after May 10.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one
Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Latest News

Backyard storm
Weekend Weather Blog: Taking a closer look at the west’s most interesting tornado
Law Enforcement Center
Staffing shortages impact Mini-Cassia jail
Friday evening's online weather update {4/29/2022}
Officials say non-perishable foods, like canned foods, are the best foods for emergencies.
Twin Falls recommends certain kinds of food in emergencies
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County