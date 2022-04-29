Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released its stocking schedule for the month of May throughout the Magic Valley.
The department estimates it will stock around 62,100 fish throughout the month.
The stocking schedule is as follows:
- Penny Lake: May 2-6; 500 fish
- Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: May 2-6; 500 fish
- Crystal Springs Lake: May 2-6; 300 fish
- Niagara Springs: May 2-6; 250 fish
- Sublett Reservoir: May 2-6; 7,500 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: May 2-6; 975 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: May 2-6; 975 fish
- Dog Creek Reservoir May 2-6: 5,000 fish
- Freedom Park Pond May 2-6: 500 fish
- Dierkes Lake: May 2-6: 4,000 fish
- Thorn Creek Reservoir: May 2-6; 1,800 fish
- Gavers Lagoon: May 9-13; 1,425 fish
- Camas Kids Pond: May 9-13; 1,500 fish
- Big Wood River: May 9-13; 425 fish
- Little Wood River: May 9-13; 225 fish
- Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1May 9-13: 475 fish
- Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: May 9-13; 975 fish
- Cedar Creek Reservoir: May 9-13; 11,000 fish
- Big Smoky Creek: May 9-13; 750 fish
- Little Smoky Creek: May 9-13; 475 fish
- Stone Reservoir: May 16-20; 2,000
- Penny Lake: May 16-20; 400 fish
- Lower Lake Creek Lake: May 16-20; 350 fish
- Crystal Springs Lake: May 16-20; 300 fish
- Niagara Springs: May 16-20; 250 fish
- Little Wood River: May 16-20; 200 fish
- Little Wood Reservoir: May 16-20; 3,000 fish
For a full list of all stocking locations, numbers, and dates, click here.
