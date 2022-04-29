Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has released its stocking schedule for the month of May throughout the Magic Valley.

The department estimates it will stock around 62,100 fish throughout the month.

The stocking schedule is as follows:

Penny Lake: May 2-6; 500 fish

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: May 2-6; 500 fish

Crystal Springs Lake: May 2-6; 300 fish

Niagara Springs: May 2-6; 250 fish

Sublett Reservoir: May 2-6; 7,500 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1: May 2-6; 975 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: May 2-6; 975 fish

Dog Creek Reservoir May 2-6: 5,000 fish

Freedom Park Pond May 2-6: 500 fish

Dierkes Lake: May 2-6: 4,000 fish

Thorn Creek Reservoir: May 2-6; 1,800 fish

Gavers Lagoon: May 9-13; 1,425 fish

Camas Kids Pond: May 9-13; 1,500 fish

Big Wood River: May 9-13; 425 fish

Little Wood River: May 9-13; 225 fish

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1May 9-13: 475 fish

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond: May 9-13; 975 fish

Cedar Creek Reservoir: May 9-13; 11,000 fish

Big Smoky Creek: May 9-13; 750 fish

Little Smoky Creek: May 9-13; 475 fish

Stone Reservoir: May 16-20; 2,000

Penny Lake: May 16-20; 400 fish

Lower Lake Creek Lake: May 16-20; 350 fish

Crystal Springs Lake: May 16-20; 300 fish

Niagara Springs: May 16-20; 250 fish

Little Wood River: May 16-20; 200 fish

Little Wood Reservoir: May 16-20; 3,000 fish

For a full list of all stocking locations, numbers, and dates, click here.

