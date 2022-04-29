Advertisement

Staffing shortages impact Mini-Cassia jail staff

At one point, there were detention officers working over 230 hours per pay period in order to keep the jail safe and secure
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Like many industries nationwide, staffing shortages are impacting law enforcement, even here in Southern Idaho.

At the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, shortages led to staff working long hours and multiple shifts. According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, the jail’s typical operating staff consists of 29 workers, including 22-floor staff.

At one point, the Sheriff’s Office said they were down to a staff of 20, meaning they were about 30% short of typical staffing levels.

As a result, current staff throughout the region were filling in the gaps in order to ensure the jail remained operational.

“We usually go out with a roster to get other people to sign up for shifts that are qualified either through patrol,” said Captain Jarrod Thompson, the undersheriff with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office. “Minidoka County, they are also certified to do detention work and some misdemeanor probation people have even helped us out.”

He said there were detention officers that were working over 230 hours per pay period in order to keep the jail safe and secure.

Because the center is a joint jail, sheriffs approached both the Minidoka and Cassia County Commissioners for approval of a sign-on bonus and double-time pay for current staff covering essential shifts.

“When we got the approval from the commissioners to do so, that shift schedule filled for the next two months in three hours,” said Thompson. “So it’s definitely an incentive to encourage people to take on those extra shifts, and it’s also like a reward that we appreciate them taking out from their days off to help out until we can get fully staffed.”

While the staffing shortage at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center has improved, Thompson said they still have about six staff openings.

