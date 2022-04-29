Twin Falls recommends certain kinds of food in emergencies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Continuing with our 52 weeks of preparedness, the Twin Falls Emergency Management Office is recommending certain types of food and a certain amount of water for your emergency kits.

EMA officials say that non-perishable food items and canned goods are the best food to utilize, as they are simple to make, and last longer.

They also say having one gallon of water per per per day is essential in keeping your health in cases where evacuation is required, such as wildfires or flooding events.

“As we get older, a lot pf people are not drinking that amount of water, but they still need water, they still need to have hydration in their lives,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA.

Frey also recommends having sufficient supplies for around 72 hours, as this amount of supplies will typically last long enough for a family to get to a government shelter.

