Vargas Acuna, Gracie Rose

GOODING—Gracie Rose Vargas was born on June 29, 1990 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She joined her parents, Carlos Vargas and Jodie Robb and made Dylan Deal, a big brother.

Gracie was a rambunctious little girl, that was also shy and reserved. Once she knew you though, and she wanted you in her life, you were there. She loved dancing and playing softball when she was young. She had a love for her friends no one could deny. She often referred to them as her “ride or die” friends, and she meant it.

Gracie attended Gooding Elementary, Middle School and graduated from Gooding High School in 2008. After high school, she attended College of Southern Idaho and graduated with her Associates Degree in Psychology.

She became a young mom at the age of 19, blessing us with Donte’ David. Gracie was 20 when she went to a concert in Boise and met her husband, Gabriel Acuna in 2010. They married on October 13, 2012, in Boise, Idaho. Gracie knew Boise was going to be her new home. With the marriage, they were blessed with two more children - Gabriel and Rose, making them the family of 5 she always wanted.

Gracie loved being a stay-at-home mom more than anything and it showed in her daily cooking and activities with her children. Her relationship with her dad was never wavering, and they talked almost every day. Gracie, Gabe and the kids spent as much time as they possibly could with family, including her dad and his wife, Jenny. They were able to make many memories together that will be cherished forever. Gracie loved the mountains and being in Gooding was always home for her.

Gracie left a hole in many hearts when she left the earth on April 12, 2022, at the age of 31. She will be loved and missed for generations to come.

She is proceeded in death by: her mother - Jodie Robb; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by: her husband – Gabriel; her children - Donte’, Gabriel, and Rose; her father - Carlos (Jenny) Vargas of Gooding; her brothers - Dylan (Kathy) Deal of Twin Falls, Tyler (Kenzie) Collins of Meridian, Idaho, Kyle (Jaelynn) Linch of Fruitland, Idaho and Caleb (Dawn) Linch of Coos Bay, Oregon; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; sister-in-law’s, brother-in-law’s; and many friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and doctors at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. We will always be grateful to you and the kindness you showed to our entire family.

Rest in Peace Sweet girl.

We will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Gooding Basque Center in Gooding. All are welcome to join us.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

