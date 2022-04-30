Advertisement

CSI cruises to two wins Friday, looks for series sweep against Community Christian Saturday

The Golden Eagles will play their last home game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Golden Eagles will play their last home game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team had no trouble in their doubleheader Friday against Community Christian.

Game one

CSI 7, Community Christian 2

Game two

CSI 13, Community Christian 0

CSI will have a chance at a four-game sweep Saturday at 11 a.m.

