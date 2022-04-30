CSI cruises to two wins Friday, looks for series sweep against Community Christian Saturday
The Golden Eagles will play their last home game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team had no trouble in their doubleheader Friday against Community Christian.
Game one
CSI 7, Community Christian 2
Game two
CSI 13, Community Christian 0
CSI will have a chance at a four-game sweep Saturday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.