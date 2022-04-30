Advertisement

‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace

Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.(TMGZ2021 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Airbnb is offering its workers a chance to work remotely indefinitely and not return to the office.

The online marketplace for lodging told employees this week that they can permanently work remotely while also relocating anywhere within the country they currently work.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed workers of the remote option in a letter. He wrote that the company would adjust workers’ salaries depending on where they chose to live.

Starting in September, employees can also live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

According to Chesky, the world is becoming more flexible amid the pandemic about where people can work and the company wants to hire and retain the best people in the world.

Chesky outlined the company’s new policy in five points:

  • You can work from home or the office
  • You can move anywhere in the country you work in and your compensation won’t change
  • You have the flexibility to travel and work around the world
  • We’ll meet up regularly for gatherings
  • We’ll continue to work in a highly coordinated way

Chesky wrote he is excited about this new policy in giving employees the flexibility to live and work anywhere, which will help unlock creativity and innovation and make working for Airbnb really fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him
Law Enforcement Center
Staffing shortages impact Mini-Cassia jail
Parliament
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue, slow Russian advance