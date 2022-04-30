Advertisement

Twin Falls High School graduate fresh off best MLB outing

Relief pitcher Damon Jones is a 2013 graduate of Twin Falls High School.
Relief pitcher Damon Jones is a 2013 graduate of Twin Falls High School.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:58 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School alum is back in a Phillies uniform after a short stint in the minors.

On Thursday, Damon Jones had his best outing of his Major League career so far, zero runs allowed and two strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies.

The former CSI and Washington State pitcher spent the beginning of the season with Philadelphia, pitching against the Mets and A’s, but then appeared in three games with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, producing four strikeouts in three innings of work, not giving up a single run.

Jones was called up on Monday. He lowered his ERA to 9.62. On the season, the 27-year-old has appeared in four games, with five strikeouts, four hits, five walks and five earned runs.

