Twin Falls splits softball doubleheader with Mountain Home; prep roundup

Twin Falls earns top seed in conference tournament
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls and Mountain Home softball teams split a doubleheader Friday.

Mountain Home 14, Twin Falls 9

Twin Falls 17, Mountain Home 0

With one win Friday, the Twin Falls softball team earns the top seed in the Great Basin 7 Conference tournament.

Other softball scores

Burley 9, Jerome 8

Jerome 21, Burley 16

Wood River 18, Canyon Ridge 8

Wendell 12, Notus 3

Baseball scores

Twin Falls 5, Mountain Home 0

Twin Falls 19, Mountain Home 9

Jerome 9, Burley 3

Wood River 5, Minico 4

Wood River 6, Minico 5

