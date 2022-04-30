Twin Falls splits softball doubleheader with Mountain Home; prep roundup
Twin Falls earns top seed in conference tournament
Published: Apr. 30, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls and Mountain Home softball teams split a doubleheader Friday.
Mountain Home 14, Twin Falls 9
Twin Falls 17, Mountain Home 0
With one win Friday, the Twin Falls softball team earns the top seed in the Great Basin 7 Conference tournament.
Other softball scores
Burley 9, Jerome 8
Jerome 21, Burley 16
Wood River 18, Canyon Ridge 8
Wendell 12, Notus 3
Baseball scores
Twin Falls 5, Mountain Home 0
Twin Falls 19, Mountain Home 9
Jerome 9, Burley 3
Wood River 5, Minico 4
Wood River 6, Minico 5
