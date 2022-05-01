Advertisement

Boise State’s Shakir drafted by Bills

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Boise State standout wide receiver Khalil Shakir was drafted in the fifth round (pick 148) of the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

For the 13th consecutive year, a Boise State player has been taken in the NFL draft. Shakir was fourth in school history with 2,878 yards receiving and fifth in catches with 208.

He becomes the fifth Boise State player ever, and first since 2017 (Tanner Vallejo), to be drafted by the Bills. Shakir will join a Bills team with a prolific offense led by Wyoming graduate Josh Allen. The Bills have made the playoff’s the last three seasons.

Other notable NFL updates

Former Idaho State receiver Tanner Conner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound receiver turned heads when he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Conner had 127 receptions and over 2,000 yards receiving during his four years in Pocatello.

