Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018

Car belonging to Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall found by searchers from Adventures with Purpose Sunday morning.
Credit: KIFI
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The car of a missing Idaho Falls teen has been recovered from the Snake River Sunday morning in Idaho Falls.

The car, belonging to missing Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall, was located just south of Johns Hole Boat Ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20 during a search by Adventures with Purpose along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and IFPD.

The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback, and license plates match the vehicle Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle are in progress.

No further information is currently available.

