Hofstetter’s big day at the plate helps CSI sophomore’s go out with a home win

The Golden Eagles sweep Community Christian in their last home series of the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magnum Hofstetter, along with the rest of his team’s bats, came alive for the final home game of the season for the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) baseball team Saturday.

CSI 15, Community Christian 7

Hofstetter, a Twin Falls High School graduate, had five hits Saturday and 11 during the four-game series sweep against the Saints.

“We had a great day, honoring our 16 sophomores, Magnum Hofstetter gets five hits on his last day on a field that he’s played more here than anybody in the history of our field, and so for him to have that day, that’s cool.”

“It means a lot, I mean, I grew up, shoot, we came over here in elementary school and played here all my life, and it means a lot to me and really special to go out like that, it’s awesome,” Hofstetter said.

CSI improves to 34-14 overall and will play at Colorado Northwestern next weekend to finish the regular season.

