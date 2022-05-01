Marsh Valley comes back to beat Kimberly in top-ranked matchup
The SCIC tournament is next for the Bulldogs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In their last regular season game, the top-ranked (3A) Kimberly baseball team lost to No. 2 Marsh Valley for the second time this week.
Marsh Valley 3, Kimberly 2
Kimberly is now 18-3-1 on the season. Next up will be the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs are the top seed.
