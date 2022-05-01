Advertisement

Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk

Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found sleeping on a sidewalk, and two others were also found unattended.(Okaloosa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a concrete sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a 3-year-old child wrapped in a blanket and asleep on a street sidewalk.

After investigating, police discovered two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex.

After police questioned her, they said Heidelberg admitted she had gone out to a nightclub an hour and a half earlier, leaving the children unattended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one
Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Latest News

Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death
Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say...
RAW: Surveillance video released in case against prison guards accused of murder (no sound)
Ketchum, ID
Ketchum residents rally to bring attention to important Local Option Tax vote
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
President Joe Biden speaks at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale,...
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history