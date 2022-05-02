Advertisement

Buhl girl gives back to her community by mowing lawns

She offers free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, veterans, single parents and anyone else in need
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With winter firmly in the rearview mirror, lawn care becomes a daily responsibility. For some though, that’s not an easy task. That’s when 12-year-old Taylor Key to the rescue.

“Some old people they can’t mow them, so that helps them out and veterans,” said Key, a Buhl resident.

Key is mowing lawns through the nation, Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, made famous by founder Rodney Smith Jr.

The program aims to keep youth on a positive path while showing them their value in their community. Youth volunteer to provide free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, veterans, single parents or others in need.

“It feels good that we can help them out. You don’t know what’s happening to them like they might be sick,” said Key. “Like my grandma, she’s sick and she can’t really mow the lawn.”

Buhl resident Cerise Schwenson is a mother of an infant. She said Key’s lawn care helps free up more time to tend to her baby.

“It’s nice to have someone who is willing to do it, and it’s nice seeing some of the younger kids coming out, and it’s a nice help,” Schwenson said.

Key said she enjoys mowing lawns and encourages any interested youth to try the same.

“It is actually kind of fun mowing lawns, but the hardest part about doing them is when you get stuck in the tall grass,” Taylor said.

