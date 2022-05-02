Advertisement

CSI softball to host Region 18 tournament as top seed

The Golden Eagles have already earned a share of the Scenic West regular season championship(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning three of four at Utah State-Eastern this weekend, the College of Southern Idaho softball team has clinched at least a share of the Scenic West regular season title.

The Golden Eagles are 40-11 overall and 30-6 in conference play. CSI is four games ahead of Salt Lake Community College with four regular-season games left.

Since CSI owns the tie-breaker against Salt Lake, the Golden Eagles have already clinched home-field advantage in the Region 18 tournament. CSI will host the tournament as the top seed from May 11-13.

CSI will play four games at home against Colorado Northwestern this upcoming weekend to finish out the regular season. The Spartans are 0-46 on the season.

