CSI softball to host Region 18 tournament as top seed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning three of four at Utah State-Eastern this weekend, the College of Southern Idaho softball team has clinched at least a share of the Scenic West regular season title.

The Golden Eagles are 40-11 overall and 30-6 in conference play. CSI is four games ahead of Salt Lake Community College with four regular-season games left.

Since CSI owns the tie-breaker against Salt Lake, the Golden Eagles have already clinched home-field advantage in the Region 18 tournament. CSI will host the tournament as the top seed from May 11-13.

CSI will play four games at home against Colorado Northwestern this upcoming weekend to finish out the regular season. The Spartans are 0-46 on the season.

