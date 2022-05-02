Advertisement

Education organization to host 5K color run

You can pre-register now or on the day of the race
The organizers say its open to walkers, bikers, runners, and even scooters
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl PTO is hosting a color run 5k this Saturday beginning and ending at Eastman Park.

Buhl hasn’t had a PTO for some time. That is, until and a group of parents and teachers decided to get together and make one earlier this year.

They call themselves ‘TRIBE’, and the upcoming color run is going to be one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. The run is open to walkers, bikers, runners, and even scooters.

The outreach coordinator for the Buhl PTO says she wants it to be a fun event for everyone.

“We hope that anybody who loves to run, who loves family activities, who likes to make a mess and get dirty will enjoy coming out,” said outreach coordinator Alisa Atkinson. “The race is really kid friendly, we’ve got pavement the entire way, so scooters, bikes, strollers and welcome.”

You can pre-register now or on the day of the race. To do that, click here.

