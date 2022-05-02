Keller Williams invites community to volunteer with them

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every year, Keller Williams offices throughout the country close for one day in May to volunteer in their communities.

This year, they are inviting the community to join them.

For the event in 2022, they are holding “a day for hope” in support of suicide awareness.

People will be standing all throughout Twin Falls with signs and posters showing support and raising awareness about mental health.

Anyone in the community is welcome to join them and hold a sign as well.

“It was brought to our attention that a lot of our families that we know and love have been affected and we just wanted to do something to show that us as a brokerage and us as an agency, we want you to come to us,” said Keller Williams realtor Jaci Walker. “And even though we’re not professionals in the suicide prevention realm, we have the resources of those who are ready willing and able to help you.”

They will be holding signs on May 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of Fred Meyer, the Magic Valley Mall, Five Points, the Lynwood Shopping Center, the Visitor’s Center and in front of KMVT.

For more information please call 208-734-1991.

