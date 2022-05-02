Ketchum residents rally to bring attention to important Local Option Tax vote

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With an important vote on the horizon, the affordable housing movement in Ketchum will learn how much support it has gained in the coming weeks.

“On May 17th, we will know if the community has risen to the challenge or passed the buck a few years down the line,” said Kris Gilarowski, organizer of Occupy Ketchum Town Square.

Gilarowski hosted an event Sunday encouraging Ketchum residents to vote “yes” on a new Local Option, or LOT, Tax aimed at increasing funding for affordable housing.

According to spending data from Affinity, more than 72% of the tax will be paid by visitors, due to the tax’s focus on liquor-by-the-glass sales, hotels and short-term rentals and other tourism staples.

Gilarowski’s movement has gathered the attention of not only Ketchum residents, but elected officials, too.

“It demonstrated to leaders like myself that much, much more needed to be done,” says Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

Bradshaw has been a supporter of the affordable housing push in Ketchum since Occupy Ketchum Town Square began last year and sees this new LOT tax as an opportunity to drive the movement forward.

“This vote, that is critical and is coming up right now, it’s not just about putting additional roofs over the heads of our workers, but it’s also about preserving the soul of Ketchum,” says Bradshaw. “It’s about preserving and protecting the people that are here now.”

Throughout the event, speakers mentioned the fact that no one wants increased taxes, but also pointed to aspects of this proposal that minimize the effects of increased taxes on long-term residents of the area.

“The people that come here enjoy the services we provide, they enjoy the beautiful parks, the nature, the great restaurants that we have here,” says Gilarowski. “So, I think it is important that we use the money that comes into this town to support housing.”

The vote is for Blaine County residents and can be voted at ballot locations on May 17 as well as between Monday, May 2 and Friday, May 13 at the Blaine County Courthouse.

