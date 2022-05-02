McGeachin says reports of financial woes are “misinformation”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin is calling reports that her election campaign is running out of money “misinformation.”

In a press release to KMVT, McGeachin says her budget is balanced and said the media was manufacturing controversy where none existed.

In January, McGeachin approached legislative budget writers asking for $29,000 in taxpayer money to cover the cost of legal fees.

She did acknowledge unanticipated legal costs due to a lawsuit from the Idaho Press Club, which she called an effort to dox conservatives and their children by the media.

Doxing is the practice of exposing the information of a target such as their address, phone number, and other private information in an attempt to harass or intimidate them.

She also took the opportunity to tout her budget policies, saying she has returned a portion of her her office’s budget to taxpayers.

“In a year when Gov. Little approved a budget increasing state spending by more than 20%, I remain a committed advocate of reducing the size and scope of government, consistent with our shared conservative values,” McGeachin said.

