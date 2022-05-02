Poll watchers oversee early voting in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting is underway across the gem state as primary election season is getting into full swing.

At many polling locations across the state, including here in Twin Falls, poll watchers stopped by.

Lieutenant Governor candidate Priscilla Giddings and her team have installed them all across the state.

As the election carries on for the next two weeks, Twin Falls District Court clerk Kristina Glascock welcomes the idea of poll watchers at the County west Building, and is confident in the integrity of Idaho’s electoral process.

“We’re on top of that. Our records will only allow a person to vote once, they’re not going to allow the same person to vote twice. So we have a lot of safeguards in place,” she said.

Glascock says in her 19 years overseeing elections in Twin Falls, there has been one prosecuted election fraud case, a person who voted in both Twin Falls and Blaine County.

