Advertisement

Renewable energy scholarship available for Magic Valley students

The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a virtual public meeting to discuss a number of...
The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a virtual public meeting to discuss a number of projects, including the Lava Ridge Wind Project(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Energy, the company behind multiple wind projects in southern Idaho, is looking to help students interested in renewable energy with a scholarship for local students.

Applications are now open for a $1,000 scholarship for local high school juniors and seniors and CSI students interested in a career in renewable energy technology.

One local-born employee of Magic Valley Energy, Project Development Manager Shawn Mock, the scholarship is all about giving back to Magic Valley kids who are just like he was.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to be on this project.” said Mock. “Because I’m from here and I think it’s important to come back and support the community and be available for them.”

Applications are open now through the June 1.

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, visit Magic Valley Energy’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business