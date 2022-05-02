Renewable energy scholarship available for Magic Valley students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley Energy, the company behind multiple wind projects in southern Idaho, is looking to help students interested in renewable energy with a scholarship for local students.

Applications are now open for a $1,000 scholarship for local high school juniors and seniors and CSI students interested in a career in renewable energy technology.

One local-born employee of Magic Valley Energy, Project Development Manager Shawn Mock, the scholarship is all about giving back to Magic Valley kids who are just like he was.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to be on this project.” said Mock. “Because I’m from here and I think it’s important to come back and support the community and be available for them.”

Applications are open now through the June 1.

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, visit Magic Valley Energy’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.