Twin Falls School District hosting community event at city park

Anyone in the community is welcome to join in the fun
The event will be this Wednesday
The event will be this Wednesday(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invited to “engage in education” with the Twin Falls School District this Wednesday night.

The Twin Falls School District is hosting this event to bring the community together after a challenging last two years.

Brady Dickinson, the superintendent for the school district, says the event is being held at the city park where people will be able to enjoy performances from different groups such as show choir, band, chorus, and even acting troupes.

Anyone in the community is welcome to join in the fun.

“The last two years have obviously been difficult, we want to get back to normal and we just want everybody to come together and celebrate our kids. We’ve never done an event like this as far as I can see, getting all 16 schools together, having our kids perform. It’s just really important that we all work together,” said Dickinson.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. They would like to thank falls brand for donating 5,000 hot dogs, and Clif Bar for donating snacks.

