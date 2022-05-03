Annual Idaho Gives campaign taking place through Thursday

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Idaho Gives campaign is taking place now through Thursday at midnight, encouraging people to donate to various non-profits throughout the state.

The campaign kicked off Monday, and more than 600 organizations throughout the entire state are taking part.

The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue is one of them, and they have raised more than $13,000 already through this campaign.

They say the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are not over, and this past March they saw the most amount of people second to April of 2020.

They encourage people to donate with any amount they can.

“We’re really wanting to focus on bringing more people into our circle,” said Kristin McMahon with the Hunger Coalition. “We are working to end hunger in our community, which will take a lot of people doing a lot of good work in order to take on such an egregious injustice like hunger. So we are hoping to focus less on dollar amounts and more on how many folks are giving.”

