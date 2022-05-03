CSI says goodbye to three sophomores, welcomes Twin Falls standout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team had a lot of reasons to celebrate Monday.

First, three of their sophomores are moving onto their respective schools.

Pia Selke is taking her talents to the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia. Selke made the Region 18 second team last fall for her work as a middle blocker.

“The coaches really got me the first moment I came there, it was a nice climate there, with everything, the players, I got to practice there, they were just really welcoming,” Selke said.

Sophia Casarez inked with Western Oregon University, also a Division II. The setter played in all but one of the Golden Eagle matches.

“It’s close to home because I’m from Fall Creek, Oregon, so it’s about two hours from my home and they just got a new coach, and I met him, went on a visit and I love him,” Casarez explained.

And finally Kavlyn Giacomelli is going to Seward County Community College to utilize her extra Covid year.

“I’m going to another Juco, because I feel like I need the preparation, more preparation before transferring to a four-year,” Giacomelli added.

“These guys did a lot of the work on their own. We just did some follow up stuff and some phone calls. The climate is changing in terms of recruiting,” Jim Cartisser explained.

Meanwhile, the team is welcoming back Division I prospect, Miyu Tsurumaki. The sophomore all-conference first team selection has garnered interest from institutions such as BYU and Syracuse.

I have never played in such a great environment like here and also I have never have amazing teammates like them,” Tsurumaki explained.

And finally, soon-to-be Twin Falls High School graduate Addison Fullmer is joining the squad next season. A starter on the Bruins’ state championship team, played defensive specialist.

“I hope to be a strong defensive player and just run the back row a little bit,” Fullmer explained.

“I’ve been here for 17 years, won five national championships, we’ve never won a national championship without a local player on the team,” Cartisser explained. “So just a long history of producing kids in this area that are good enough to come in and compete at this level.”

