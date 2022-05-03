Advertisement

Former police, sheriffs oppose McGeachin’s run for governor

McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
By Keith Ridler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s association with what a group of retired Idaho county sheriffs and police officers said are extreme, anti-law enforcement factions caused them on Tuesday to oppose her run for governor.

The retired officials announced the formation of a new political action committee called Defend & Protect Idaho that is comprised of military and law enforcement members, small business owners, faith leaders, farmers and ranchers.

“The only agenda is to restore civility, to restore common sense, and to restore the rule of law by our elected officials in Idaho,” said former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, a Republican.

McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little. The governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets.

In late February, McGeachin delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering that included supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

McGeachin in 2019 posed outside her office with two members of the Three Percenters, an antigovernment militia group. One of her staff members made posts on social media the retired law enforcement officials said equated to promoting the killing of police officers.

McGeachin didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at her office.

