How the overturning of Roe v. Wade would affect Idahoans

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 1973, Roe v. Wade changed the landscape of women’s health care, protecting the right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.

However, a Monday night leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on Mississippi’s abortion law, as first reported by Politico, serves as the biggest sign yet that the monumental ruling may be overturned.

In Boise, a group gathered at the statehouse in support of abortion rights.

Idaho is one of 13 states with a “trigger law” in place, meaning if Roe is struck down, most abortions would be banned and those who provide an unlawful abortion could face up to five years in prison.

“To think we’ve come this far where government is going to basically overreach this badly into someone’s personal and complex life decisions, it’s beyond me how any American would stand for that,” said Idaho state Senator Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise).

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued a statement calling the opinion “well-reasoned.”

Republican Senator Jim Risch took to Twitter and said in part: “The most basic right we as humans have is the right to life.”

According to University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon, draft opinions for both the majority and dissenting group of justices are written following a conference the justices hold shortly following an oral argument.

“They circulate among the group in the majority or the dissent and there’s very often a lot of fine-tuning literally line by line,” said Seamon.

Seamon says it’s rare for justices to change their mind following a draft opinion, but it does happen. He points to Chief Justice John Roberts flipping his vote on the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality in 2012.

What Seamon says is unprecedented is a leak of this magnitude.

“This leak, unlike those that come out of other branches of government, is a true betrayal of trust. I think it’s a really sad sign of the times that someone would try to undermine the court’s integrity by doing this,” said Seamon.

Seamon says this is the type of case where he wouldn’t expect a final opinion to be released until the very end of the term in late June.

