Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden commends Supreme Court for draft opinion

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued a statement in regards to the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion appearing to repudiate Roe v. Wade.

Monday evening, a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court and obtained by Politico.

In his statement, Wasden said:

“It appears Justice Samuel Alito has written another well-reasoned opinion and I want to commend him for it. It is terrible that someone would undermine our Constitutional process by leaking it. Regardless of the final outcome at the US Supreme Court, I will continue to vigorously defend Idaho’s Heartbeat Law and the Constitution, no matter what.”

Wasden says he is pro-life, and that human life is sacred according to his religious beliefs.

