Advertisement

Idaho elected officials react to Supreme Court leak

Officials from both sides issued statements in regards to the matter
Idaho lawmakers sound off as the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked Monday night
Idaho lawmakers sound off as the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked Monday night(Pexels/MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Elected officials and political parties across Idaho have released statements following the leaking of a draft opinion in regards to overturning to Roe v. Wade.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released a statement saying in part:

“Like many Idahoans, I am appalled to see reports that the Supreme Court is overturning Roe v. Wade. Idaho is one of 13 states nationwide with a ‘trigger law’ designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned. If this happens, the reproductive rights and fundamental freedoms of Idahoans will immediately be dismantled and stripped away.”

On the GOP side of the aisle, both of Idaho’s Senators issued statements on the leak.

Jim Risch in part said:

“The most basic right we have as humans is the right to life. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and correcting that mistake is the right thing to do.”

Idaho’s other GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a series of tweets about the leak, choosing to focus on the nature of the leak itself. He said in part:

“The Supreme Court must remain independent from political pressure tactics when issuing its final decision. States should have the ability to protect the right to life and the rights of the unborn.”

State Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also issued a statement on the matter, which you can in full here. Governor Brad Little has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business

Latest News

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke running for Lt. Governor. (CBS2 News Staff)
Slew of Idaho conservatives endorse Scott Bedke
<p>Idaho senators Jim Risch (left) and Mike Crapo (right). (CBS2 file){/p}
Idaho Senators raise concern over vaccine related military discharges
Idaho Power says this is all part of their clean energy investments they want to make by 2045
Idaho Power announces plans for first large scale battery storage
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Former police, sheriffs oppose McGeachin’s run for governor