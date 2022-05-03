Idaho elected officials react to Supreme Court leak

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Elected officials and political parties across Idaho have released statements following the leaking of a draft opinion in regards to overturning to Roe v. Wade.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released a statement saying in part:

“Like many Idahoans, I am appalled to see reports that the Supreme Court is overturning Roe v. Wade. Idaho is one of 13 states nationwide with a ‘trigger law’ designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned. If this happens, the reproductive rights and fundamental freedoms of Idahoans will immediately be dismantled and stripped away.”

On the GOP side of the aisle, both of Idaho’s Senators issued statements on the leak.

Jim Risch in part said:

“The most basic right we have as humans is the right to life. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and correcting that mistake is the right thing to do.”

Idaho’s other GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a series of tweets about the leak, choosing to focus on the nature of the leak itself. He said in part:

“The Supreme Court must remain independent from political pressure tactics when issuing its final decision. States should have the ability to protect the right to life and the rights of the unborn.”

State Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also issued a statement on the matter, which you can in full here. Governor Brad Little has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

