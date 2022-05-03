Idaho files to officially seek death penalty for Lori Vallow-Daybell

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho notified Lori Vallow-Daybell of their intent to seek the death penalty against her.

The state issued the notice of intent on Monday.

Idaho is also seeking to continue Lori’s trial from October to January so that her and her husband’s case can be tied together.

The pair are facing murder charges as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of their children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as in the death of Tammy Daybell.

