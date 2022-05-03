Advertisement

Idaho files to officially seek death penalty for Lori Vallow-Daybell

The State of Idaho has filed a notice to Lori Vallow that they intend to seek the death penalty
The State of Idaho has filed a notice to Lori Vallow that they intend to seek the death penalty(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho notified Lori Vallow-Daybell of their intent to seek the death penalty against her.

The state issued the notice of intent on Monday.

Idaho is also seeking to continue Lori’s trial from October to January so that her and her husband’s case can be tied together.

The pair are facing murder charges as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of their children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as in the death of Tammy Daybell.

