Idaho Power announces plans for first large scale battery storage

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power announced new plans on Monday to install 120 megawatts of battery storage due to come online in the summer of 2023.

The utility-scale storage systems would be the first in the state of Idaho. Idaho Power says they will help maintain service during high-use periods and help them provide 100% clean energy by 2045.

“This is an exciting step for Idaho Power. Not only are we adding capacity to serve our customers, but we are taking advantage of advancements in technology that will be key to our future. Battery storage enables us to use existing generation sources efficiently while setting the stage for more clean energy in the coming years,” said Adam Richins, Idaho Power Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The utility company says a 40 megawatt system may be located at the proposed Black Mesa solar facility in Elmore County, though they are still evaluating other potential sites.

They say the Hemingway substation near Melba is another viable location, this time for an 80 megawatt system.

Idaho Power cites the strong economy of the region and its rapid population growth as reasons it feels it needs to provide additional capacity.

Their most recent long-term plan involves adding 1,700 megawatt of battery storage and 2,100 megawatts of solar and wind capacity by 2040.

