Idaho Senators raise concern over vaccine related military discharges

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Both of Idaho Senators are raising concerns over COVID vaccine-related discharges from the U.S. military.

Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin raising questions over both the number of soldiers getting discharged and the nature of those discharges.

According to Risch and Crapo, reports show more than 1,700 servicemembers have been discharged over the vaccine status. They also allege many are being denied service benefits such as retirement and G.I. Bill education benefits.

Their letter reads, in part:

“While we are deeply troubled that the Department of Defense (DOD) is discharging U.S. military personnel as a result of their COVID-19 vaccination status, we are outraged that these brave men and women are potentially being stripped of various benefits, including education benefits afforded to them under the G.I. Bill. Whatever disagreements public officials of varying ideologies and political parties may have, we can and should agree on the importance of ensuring the promises made to members of our Armed Forces are fulfilled.”

Other notable signatories to the letter included Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida.

